Pathstone Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Pathstone Family Office LLC cut its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) by 15.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TTEK. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 1,602.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 469,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $64,044,000 after purchasing an additional 441,461 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the second quarter worth $36,885,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Tetra Tech in the first quarter worth $19,880,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 26.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 495,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,685,000 after buying an additional 102,727 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 576.8% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 112,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,405,000 after buying an additional 95,927 shares during the last quarter. 85.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tetra Tech alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $2,308,096.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 14,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.56, for a total transaction of $2,308,096.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 57,875 shares in the company, valued at $9,118,785. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.63, for a total value of $4,608,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 48,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,449,057.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 57,864 shares of company stock worth $8,909,782. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Tetra Tech Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $133.65 on Tuesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $169.95. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.04 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.14. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 8.79%. The business had revenue of $736.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.73 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 13th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTEK. StockNews.com upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 17th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Tetra Tech from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tetra Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tetra Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.