Pathstone Family Office LLC Has $668,000 Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 73.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,128 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,326,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 332.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 547,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,264,000 after buying an additional 421,200 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,734,273 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,968,000 after buying an additional 308,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,097,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $156,761,000 after buying an additional 254,456 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Celanese by 68.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 475,618 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $67,952,000 after buying an additional 192,838 shares during the period. 92.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Mark Christopher Murray purchased 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $117.15 per share, for a total transaction of $140,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,240,501.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Celanese from $152.00 to $146.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Celanese from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Celanese from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. StockNews.com raised Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Celanese from $124.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

CE stock opened at $105.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 6.06, a P/E/G ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.02. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $86.71 and a 1-year high of $161.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 11.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.12%.

Celanese Corp. engages in the provision of technology and specialty materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, Acetyl Chain and Other Activities. The Engineered Materials segment includes the engineered materials business, food ingredients business and certain strategic affiliates.

