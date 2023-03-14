Pathstone Family Office LLC Purchases 222 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,537 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 33.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,909,504 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $577,611,000 after purchasing an additional 3,013,254 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 453.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,329,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089,216 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 96.0% in the first quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 1,531,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $93,314,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1,073.9% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 719,143 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,818,000 after acquiring an additional 657,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 246.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 808,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,196,000 after acquiring an additional 574,941 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LSCC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 28th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.90.

Insider Transactions at Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Price Performance

In other news, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $580,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,636.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.95, for a total value of $3,318,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 889,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,762,623.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Mark Edwin Jensen sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $580,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 97,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,315,636.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 124,039 shares of company stock valued at $10,346,449 over the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $88.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a twelve month low of $43.41 and a twelve month high of $93.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $79.52 and its 200-day moving average is $65.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.80 and a beta of 1.30.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 42.26% and a net margin of 27.09%. The company had revenue of $175.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lattice Semiconductor Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops, and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Hillsboro, OR.

Further Reading

