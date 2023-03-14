Pathstone Family Office LLC Reduces Position in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Pathstone Family Office LLC cut its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,174 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UMBF. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 10.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 0.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,164,237 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,757,000 after acquiring an additional 16,698 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 2.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,530 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in UMB Financial by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,062,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,218,000 after acquiring an additional 11,391 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on UMBF. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded UMB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $86.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.50.

UMB Financial Stock Down 15.6 %

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

Shares of UMBF opened at $65.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.36 and its 200 day moving average is $86.06. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 0.82. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $51.28 and a 12-month high of $102.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.14%.

Insider Activity at UMB Financial

In related news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $67,428.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,015,637.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other UMB Financial news, insider Shannon Andresen Johnson sold 834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.85, for a total transaction of $67,428.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,637.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total value of $119,096.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,192,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,337 shares of company stock valued at $914,600. 9.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corp. engages in the provision of bank and asset services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, and Personal Banking. The Commercial Banking segment serves the commercial lending and leasing, capital markets, and treasury management needs of the company’s mid-market businesses and governmental entities by offering various products and services.

See Also

