Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Shares Purchased by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) by 156.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 83,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,917 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned about 0.06% of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust worth $1,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PEB. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. TheStreet cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 30th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pebblebrook Hotel Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.50.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PEB opened at $13.83 on Tuesday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 1 year low of $12.54 and a 1 year high of $26.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average of $15.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.52). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $319.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -4.12%.

Insider Activity at Pebblebrook Hotel Trust

In related news, CEO Jon E. Bortz purchased 14,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.93 per share, for a total transaction of $221,934.45. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,039,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,526,707.31. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a real estate investment trust, engages in investments and acquisitions in hotel properties. Its hotels are located in markets like Atlanta, Georgia, Boston, Massachusetts, Chicago, Illinois, Key West, Miami and Naples, Florida, Los Angeles, San Diego and San Francisco, California, Nashville, Tennessee, New York, New York, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

