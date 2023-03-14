Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) Upgraded to “Outperform” by Credit Suisse Group

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $77.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 6.03% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on PNW. Wolfe Research upgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Pinnacle West Capital stock opened at $75.45 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $74.81 and its 200 day moving average is $73.13. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $59.03 and a 52-week high of $80.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital ( NYSE:PNW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.28 million. Pinnacle West Capital had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pinnacle West Capital will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,902,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $896,834,000 after buying an additional 171,173 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,882,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $637,508,000 after buying an additional 119,298 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,634,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $492,509,000 after acquiring an additional 74,164 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,758,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $209,567,000 after acquiring an additional 97,897 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Articles

