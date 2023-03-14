Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) PT Lowered to $265.00 at Mizuho

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Mizuho from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

PXD has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $340.00 to $322.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $283.00 to $241.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $266.00.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Price Performance

Pioneer Natural Resources stock opened at $195.36 on Friday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a one year low of $190.27 and a one year high of $288.46. The company has a market cap of $45.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $221.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 33.15% and a net margin of 32.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.58 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 23.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $5.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.43%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 14.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pioneer Natural Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 144.5% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,346,688 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $969,659,000 after buying an additional 2,569,044 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,469,309 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $859,012,000 after buying an additional 1,802,353 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 46.4% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,242,203 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $968,877,000 after buying an additional 1,343,601 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,489,330 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,447,639,000 after buying an additional 1,198,899 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 75,598.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 996,195 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $227,521,000 after buying an additional 994,879 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.