Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Sells 3,525 Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD reduced its stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 917,915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,525 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.41% of Targa Resources worth $55,388,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TRGP. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Targa Resources by 72.2% in the third quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 334,389 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $20,177,000 after buying an additional 140,231 shares in the last quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA increased its holdings in Targa Resources by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Petrus Trust Company LTA now owns 4,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter valued at about $540,000. Lavaca Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 252.5% during the third quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 28,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 20,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 2.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 328,628 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $19,829,000 after buying an additional 9,341 shares during the period. 88.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Stock Performance

TRGP opened at $72.21 on Tuesday. Targa Resources Corp. has a 1-year low of $55.56 and a 1-year high of $81.50. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 2.29. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 35.99%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TRGP shares. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.91.

About Targa Resources

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil, and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.