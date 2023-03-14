Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Stake Lowered by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 561,643 shares during the quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Progyny worth $37,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PGNY. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Progyny by 27.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 72,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,712,000 after purchasing an additional 15,432 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Progyny by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 672,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,579,000 after buying an additional 9,017 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Progyny by 92.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 6,854 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Progyny by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 2,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Progyny by 47.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares in the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Progyny alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PGNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Progyny from $78.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective (down from $59.00) on shares of Progyny in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Progyny from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progyny currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.25.

Insider Activity

Progyny Price Performance

In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,808,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $25,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 223,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,808,255. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman David J. Schlanger sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $1,504,595.37. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 76,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,426.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 222,433 shares of company stock worth $7,945,078. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

PGNY opened at $31.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.57 and a beta of 1.56. Progyny, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.67 and a 1-year high of $53.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.64.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $214.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.78 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.