Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 21,204 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 165,214 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,204 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Match Group were worth $7,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MTCH. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 88.2% in the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 187.1% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Match Group in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 38.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 93.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MTCH has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer cut Match Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Match Group from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Match Group from $20.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Match Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Match Group from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

In related news, insider Jared F. Sine sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.27, for a total value of $293,429.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,379 shares in the company, valued at $2,491,841.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MTCH opened at $34.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.82. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.62 and a 52-week high of $114.36.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $786.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.34 million. Match Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a negative return on equity of 146.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS. Analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. It operates under the brand name Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime. The company was founded on February 12, 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

