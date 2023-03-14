Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 26,648 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,648 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $7,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,875,000 after acquiring an additional 11,741 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 5,933 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after buying an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lamb Weston by 158.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 17,726 shares during the last quarter. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on LW. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

In other news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total value of $97,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $96.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $98.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.67. The company has a market cap of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.51. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $102.77.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. Research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.36%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

