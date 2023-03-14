Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 172,402 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) by 184.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 265,659 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after purchasing an additional 172,402 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $8,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 89.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,300 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $2,314,000 after purchasing an additional 33,240 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 442.6% in the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 162,851 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after acquiring an additional 132,838 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,942,000. Allstate Corp purchased a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth $412,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Rivian Automotive by 77.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 295,582 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $9,728,000 after buying an additional 129,395 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RIVN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on Rivian Automotive from $37.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.62.

Rivian Automotive Price Performance

RIVN opened at $13.73 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $56.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.20. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.89) by $0.16. Rivian Automotive had a negative return on equity of 37.49% and a negative net margin of 407.24%. The company had revenue of $663.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1127.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rivian Automotive news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $44,242.38. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeff Baker sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total value of $44,242.38. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,651,260. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 2,090 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.99, for a total value of $39,689.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,804 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,517.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers five-passenger pickup trucks and sports utility vehicles. It provides Rivian Commercial Vehicle platform for electric Delivery Van with collaboration with Amazon.com. The company sells its products directly to customers in the consumer and commercial markets.

Featured Stories

