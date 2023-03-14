Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys 499 Shares of PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in PerkinElmer, Inc. (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 499 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of PerkinElmer worth $7,618,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PerkinElmer during the third quarter worth $69,329,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 10.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,624,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $657,660,000 after purchasing an additional 448,080 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 7,468.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 401,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $57,046,000 after purchasing an additional 395,810 shares during the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 31.9% during the third quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 911,256 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $109,651,000 after purchasing an additional 220,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PerkinElmer by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,071,112 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,693,176,000 after purchasing an additional 151,569 shares during the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PerkinElmer

In other news, insider Tajinder S. Vohra sold 1,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.85, for a total transaction of $230,907.55. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,205 shares in the company, valued at $2,388,914.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PerkinElmer Price Performance

PKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded PerkinElmer from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on PerkinElmer from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup upgraded PerkinElmer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $135.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upgraded PerkinElmer from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $192.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of PerkinElmer in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.30.

PKI opened at $120.16 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $133.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.67. PerkinElmer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $113.46 and a 1 year high of $184.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 26.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.10.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.04. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $741.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PerkinElmer, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PerkinElmer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.23%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is 6.11%.

About PerkinElmer

PerkinElmer, Inc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions for diagnostics, food, environmental, life sciences, and applied markets. It operates through the following segments: Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment consists of technologies that help life sciences researchers better understand diseases and develop treatments.

Featured Articles

