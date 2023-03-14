Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Cuts Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio trimmed its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 47,962 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,185 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.08% of Reliance Steel & Aluminum worth $8,365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,560,000 after acquiring an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,194,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,963,000 after acquiring an additional 261,250 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,981,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,590,000 after acquiring an additional 258,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 360,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,789,000 after acquiring an additional 200,352 shares during the last quarter. 81.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at $18,320,985.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Arthur Ajemyan sold 1,640 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.54, for a total transaction of $404,325.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,028 shares in the company, valued at $3,211,923.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 20,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.20, for a total transaction of $4,864,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,320,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,390 shares of company stock worth $8,636,208 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Price Performance

NYSE RS opened at $248.69 on Tuesday. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a 12 month low of $160.29 and a 12 month high of $264.42. The stock has a market cap of $14.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $1.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 27.01%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 20.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. This is a boost from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.20.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co engages in the provision of metals processing services and distribution of metal products. It offers alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium and specialty steel products. The company was founded by Thomas J. Neilan on February 3, 1939, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

