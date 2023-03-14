Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Decreases Stock Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,055 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.16% of STAG Industrial worth $8,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,651,000 after buying an additional 253,301 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 2.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,755,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,402,000 after acquiring an additional 194,699 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 0.8% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,334,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,721,000 after acquiring an additional 40,903 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 18.9% in the second quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 4,875,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,540,000 after acquiring an additional 775,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 5.9% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,148,777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,234,000 after acquiring an additional 175,758 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

STAG Industrial Price Performance

NYSE:STAG opened at $31.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 1.01. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.56 and a 52-week high of $42.49. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $34.57 and a 200 day moving average of $32.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

STAG Industrial Announces Dividend

Insider Activity at STAG Industrial

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.1225 per share. This represents a $1.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is 147.00%.

In other STAG Industrial news, insider Benjamin S. Butcher sold 19,923 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.69, for a total transaction of $691,128.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $245,882.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STAG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered STAG Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. TheStreet raised STAG Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a report on Monday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.83.

STAG Industrial Profile

(Get Rating)

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.