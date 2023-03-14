Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $7.84 Million Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 753 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned approximately 0.06% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $7,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JKHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $238,741,000 after acquiring an additional 286,117 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 523.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 246,806 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,633,000 after buying an additional 207,243 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 49.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 424,166 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,317,000 after buying an additional 141,157 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,800,903 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,604,141,000 after buying an additional 133,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter worth $25,616,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $141.27 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.64.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.66% and a return on equity of 24.81%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on JKHY. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $184.00 price target (down previously from $193.00) on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

