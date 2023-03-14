Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Has $8.53 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 49,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 583 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $8,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 22.9% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 10.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the first quarter valued at approximately $767,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 15.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 12,329 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of VeriSign by 14.9% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 35,029 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,793,000 after purchasing an additional 4,545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised shares of VeriSign from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $216.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of VeriSign from $243.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 13th.

In other VeriSign news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total value of $404,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,514,210.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.41, for a total transaction of $404,820.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 674,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,514,210.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 614 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $122,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,799 shares in the company, valued at $9,159,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 77,733 shares of company stock valued at $16,091,912. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VRSN opened at $191.26 on Tuesday. VeriSign, Inc. has a one year low of $155.25 and a one year high of $228.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.60 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $208.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.48.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The information services provider reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.17. VeriSign had a net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 46.13%. The firm had revenue of $369.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

