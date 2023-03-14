Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Holdings in CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 319,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of CenterPoint Energy worth $8,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 416,071 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,725,000 after purchasing an additional 32,603 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 222,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,140 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,436,671 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,485,000 after acquiring an additional 333,476 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,705,000 after acquiring an additional 6,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1,507.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,188 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNP shares. Guggenheim downgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of CenterPoint Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.78.

CenterPoint Energy Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:CNP opened at $28.21 on Tuesday. CenterPoint Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.03 and a 52 week high of $33.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.87.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The utilities provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 11.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 16th were issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.80%.

CenterPoint Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: CenterPoint Energy, Houston Electric, and CERC. The CenterPoint Energy segment consists of electric transmission and distribution services in the Texas gulf coast area in the ERCOT region and electric transmission and distribution services primarily to southwestern Indiana and includes power generation and wholesale power operations in the MISO region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CenterPoint Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CenterPoint Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.