Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Increases Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $8,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Brown & Brown in the first quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 37.1% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 5,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 608.0% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 43,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after buying an additional 37,278 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Brown & Brown

In other news, Director Lawrence L. Gellerstedt III purchased 3,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $57.92 per share, with a total value of $196,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at $943,169.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brown & Brown Price Performance

BRO stock opened at $54.07 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.04. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.04. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm had revenue of $901.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 2nd. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on BRO shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Brown & Brown in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brown & Brown from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.30.

Brown & Brown Profile

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

