Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Lowers Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 93,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,592 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $8,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EXPD. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,667 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 6.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 133,626 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,801,000 after buying an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 288,713 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,784,000 after buying an additional 13,608 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 1.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,675,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,029,739,000 after buying an additional 190,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 234.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD opened at $107.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $109.30 and a 200 day moving average of $104.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.08 and a 12-month high of $119.90.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $90.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 27th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington to $122.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $122.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $100.50.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.76, for a total transaction of $1,097,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,309 shares in the company, valued at $15,071,035.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc engages in the provision of global logistics services. The firm offers air freight, ocean freight and ocean and customs brokerage and other services. It also provides customer solutions such as order management, time-definite transportation, warehousing and distribution, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance and customized logistics solutions.

