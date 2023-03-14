Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 186 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,982 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.05% of Tyler Technologies worth $7,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TYL. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% during the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $322.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $323.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.10. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $453.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.22 and a beta of 0.81.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

In other Tyler Technologies news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total value of $1,442,768.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,366,569.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $2,010,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,867,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,417 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.64, for a total value of $1,442,768.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,905 shares in the company, valued at $29,366,569.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TYL. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $468.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $460.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.62.

Tyler Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for the public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

See Also

