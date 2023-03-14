Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Purchases 488 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 488 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.05% of Clorox worth $8,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clorox by 180.7% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 177,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,801,000 after acquiring an additional 114,331 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 3.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 24,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,158,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Clorox by 17.5% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. Surevest LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 6.7% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 20,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its holdings in Clorox by 21.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 642,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,478,000 after acquiring an additional 115,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on Clorox from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Clorox from $110.00 to $108.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.33.

Clorox Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $151.28 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.26. The Clorox Company has a 52-week low of $120.50 and a 52-week high of $160.59. The firm has a market cap of $18.69 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.32. Clorox had a return on equity of 89.97% and a net margin of 6.16%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be given a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 25th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.86%.

Clorox Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.