Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 1,113 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio decreased its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,113 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned about 0.16% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. South Dakota Investment Council lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 6,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 63,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,760,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 303.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $120,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.00, for a total value of $412,439.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,274,145. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Trading Down 4.6 %

Several equities analysts have issued reports on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $191.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $195.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research report on Monday, February 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $219.00 to $214.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.33.

NYSE:VAC opened at $136.37 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $143.90. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 12 month low of $110.08 and a 12 month high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s payout ratio is 32.69%.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp. is a global vacation company engaged in vacation ownership, exchange, rental and resort and property management, along with related businesses, products and services. It operates through Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The Vacation Ownership segment develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, and Hyatt Residence Club brands.

