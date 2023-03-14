Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 2,696 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 93,215 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,696 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $7,487,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Akamai Technologies by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 311 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 103.3% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $62,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Akamai Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 635 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Akamai Technologies

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,510. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 1,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total value of $111,112.46. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,195,082.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,806 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,278,510. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 6,864 shares of company stock worth $575,963 and have sold 22,971 shares worth $1,911,629. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $70.75 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.65 and a twelve month high of $123.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.54.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $927.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.80 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 13.15%. Akamai Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AKAM shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Akamai Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $91.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on Akamai Technologies from $137.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.63.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.