Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Sells 587 Shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio cut its holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $7,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Darden Restaurants by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,572,849 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $209,110,000 after acquiring an additional 394,786 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,373,923 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,911,012,000 after buying an additional 362,658 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 151.9% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 593,130 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $74,924,000 after buying an additional 357,659 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Darden Restaurants during the second quarter valued at about $38,608,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 106.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 479,073 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $60,516,000 after buying an additional 247,180 shares during the last quarter. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

Darden Restaurants Trading Up 1.4 %

DRI opened at $146.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $146.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.23. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.96 and a twelve month high of $152.08.

Darden Restaurants Announces Dividend

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 16th. The restaurant operator reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.11. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.10% and a return on equity of 42.51%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were given a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 66.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DRI. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.96.

Insider Activity at Darden Restaurants

In other news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Richard L. Renninger sold 5,000 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.99, for a total value of $739,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,310,240.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,229 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $334,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,229 shares of company stock valued at $1,358,200. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

About Darden Restaurants

(Get Rating)

Darden Restaurants, Inc is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.