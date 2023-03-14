Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Air Transport Services Group, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Air Transport Services Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will earn $0.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for Air Transport Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $1.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The transportation company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $533.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.65 million. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 9.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ATSG. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Air Transport Services Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ ATSG opened at $20.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.68. Air Transport Services Group has a 12 month low of $19.88 and a 12 month high of $34.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 54.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 374.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,147.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. 95.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,700 shares in the company, valued at $700,960. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Jeffrey J. Vorholt acquired 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.80 per share, for a total transaction of $26,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $700,960. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Richard Francis Corrado bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 183,222 shares in the company, valued at $4,214,106. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 6,250 shares of company stock valued at $133,560 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance, and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

