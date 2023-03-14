Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Raised by Analyst

Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Booking in a report released on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Nag now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $6.76 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $6.71. The consensus estimate for Booking’s current full-year earnings is $125.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Booking’s FY2025 earnings at $189.50 EPS.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $24.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $20.97 by $3.77. Booking had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 107.86%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.83 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Booking Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BKNG. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Booking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,650.00 to $2,900.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Booking from $2,250.00 to $2,630.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,675.16.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $2,438.89 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,406.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,067.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56. Booking has a 52-week low of $1,616.85 and a 52-week high of $2,630.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Booking

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Booking in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total value of $68,839.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 35 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,966.84, for a total transaction of $68,839.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,490,864.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 550 shares of Booking stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,297.91, for a total transaction of $1,263,850.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,418,314.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,120 shares of company stock worth $4,893,155. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

