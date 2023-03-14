Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for CBRE Group, Inc. Lowered by Zacks Research (NYSE:CBRE)

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of CBRE Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Research analyst M. Chattopadhyay now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.82. The consensus estimate for CBRE Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.14 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for CBRE Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.71 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.92 EPS.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.97 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 21.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.19 earnings per share.

CBRE Group Price Performance

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of CBRE Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CBRE Group in a report on Friday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on CBRE Group from $105.00 to $101.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.43.

CBRE stock opened at $75.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.65 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.63 and its 200 day moving average is $78.06. CBRE Group has a 52 week low of $66.31 and a 52 week high of $94.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CBRE Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 976.9% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in CBRE Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CBRE Group

(Get Rating)

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.