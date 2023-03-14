Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Chemed Co. Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:CHE)

Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chemed in a report released on Wednesday, March 8th. Zacks Research analyst U. Biswas now expects that the company will earn $5.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.76. The consensus estimate for Chemed’s current full-year earnings is $20.85 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Chemed’s Q4 2024 earnings at $5.80 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $22.51 EPS.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Chemed from $545.00 to $587.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

Chemed Stock Performance

Shares of CHE opened at $505.54 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.52. Chemed has a one year low of $430.16 and a one year high of $539.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $506.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $490.57.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $5.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $546.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $546.60 million. Chemed had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 41.54%. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.25 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chemed in the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Chemed by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 836 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chemed by 495.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemed

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.32, for a total value of $1,014,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,696,707.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.20%.

About Chemed

Chemed Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare and maintenance services. It operates through the VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. The VITAS segment offers hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers.

See Also

