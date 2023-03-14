Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Raised by Analyst

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of FTI Consulting in a research report issued on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the business services provider will earn $1.66 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.64. The consensus estimate for FTI Consulting’s current full-year earnings is $7.37 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for FTI Consulting’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.91 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.33 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.86 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.90 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.12 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.74 EPS.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $774.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.82 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 14.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share.

FTI Consulting Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FCN. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of FCN stock opened at $195.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.50. FTI Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $140.09 and a fifty-two week high of $201.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other FTI Consulting news, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 9,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total transaction of $1,705,242.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,968,143.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, General Counsel Curtis P. Lu sold 2,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.73, for a total transaction of $458,835.03. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 28,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,277,973.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven Henry Gunby sold 9,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.87, for a total value of $1,705,242.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 458,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,968,143.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,187 shares of company stock valued at $12,795,055. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FTI Consulting

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.7% in the third quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 10,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 42.9% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,414 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter.

About FTI Consulting

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc engages in the provision of financial, legal, operational, political and regulatory, reputational and transactional advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance and Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.