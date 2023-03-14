Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Issued By Wedbush

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for Couchbase in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. Wedbush analyst I. Koujalgi anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.46) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Couchbase’s current full-year earnings is ($1.47) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Couchbase’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($1.30) EPS.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on BASE. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Couchbase from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Couchbase from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Couchbase from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Couchbase Trading Up 4.7 %

Insider Transactions at Couchbase

Shares of Couchbase stock opened at $15.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.03. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $19.97. The stock has a market cap of $690.65 million, a PE ratio of -9.99 and a beta of 0.63.

In related news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $76,217.13. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 289,386 shares in the company, valued at $4,349,471.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 5,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total transaction of $76,217.13. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 289,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,349,471.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 10,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total value of $157,101.99. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 278,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,732.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,952 shares of company stock worth $284,253. Insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Couchbase by 170.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,070,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,069,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,895 shares in the last quarter. Solel Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 59.0% during the 4th quarter. Solel Partners LP now owns 1,746,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,158,000 after acquiring an additional 648,053 shares during the period. Portolan Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 203.4% during the 4th quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 939,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 630,163 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Couchbase by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,203,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,956,000 after acquiring an additional 571,620 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,791,000. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Couchbase

(Get Rating)

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.