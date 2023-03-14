Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Cut by Analyst

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Duluth in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair analyst D. Carden now expects that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.03). The consensus estimate for Duluth’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Duluth’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Duluth in a research note on Monday, February 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Duluth from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Friday.

Duluth Trading Down 2.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NASDAQ DLTH opened at $6.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.09 million, a P/E ratio of 94.14 and a beta of 1.14. Duluth has a 1-year low of $5.64 and a 1-year high of $14.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.11.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTH. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Duluth during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,094,000. Mill Road Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duluth by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Mill Road Capital Management LLC now owns 959,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,931,000 after buying an additional 329,330 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Duluth during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,001,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Duluth by 65.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 243,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after buying an additional 96,789 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Duluth by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 223,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after buying an additional 59,900 shares in the last quarter. 29.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

