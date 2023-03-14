Q1 2025 Earnings Forecast for Neogen Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for Neogen in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Research analyst R. Anand now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.23. Neogen had a negative net margin of 2.57% and a positive return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $230.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $227.88 million.

Neogen Stock Performance

NEOG has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Neogen from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Neogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

NEOG opened at $18.06 on Monday. Neogen has a 52-week low of $10.49 and a 52-week high of $35.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.33, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 361.20 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.45.

Insider Activity

In other Neogen news, COO Douglas Edward Jones acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.91 per share, with a total value of $44,775.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 11,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,412.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,748,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,327,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,026,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,739,000 after purchasing an additional 102,067 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Neogen by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of products dedicated to food and animal safety. It operates through the following segments: Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment consists of diagnostic test kits and related products used by food producers and processors to detect harmful natural toxins, foodborne bacteria, allergens, drug residues, and levels of general sanitation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.