Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Issued By William Blair

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for LifeStance Health Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for LifeStance Health Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share.

LFST has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, LifeStance Health Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.21.

LifeStance Health Group Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of LFST opened at $5.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. LifeStance Health Group has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $11.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.62 and a beta of 0.59.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). LifeStance Health Group had a negative net margin of 25.08% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The firm had revenue of $229.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) earnings per share. LifeStance Health Group’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Transactions at LifeStance Health Group

In other news, insider Kevin Michael Mullins sold 122,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.12, for a total transaction of $748,445.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,654,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,605,858.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 16.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of LifeStance Health Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 13.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,016 shares in the last quarter. Amundi raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 28.1% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 20,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 4,415 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 21.0% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

About LifeStance Health Group

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

