Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Ashland Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Inc. (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Ashland in a research note issued on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $1.87 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.85. The consensus estimate for Ashland’s current full-year earnings is $6.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ashland’s FY2023 earnings at $6.07 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Ashland (NYSE:ASH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Ashland had a return on equity of 9.82% and a net margin of 38.23%. The business had revenue of $525.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $516.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ASH. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ashland from $141.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ashland from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ashland from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Ashland from $131.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ashland from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ashland presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $128.13.

NYSE:ASH opened at $95.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.52. Ashland has a 1 year low of $87.93 and a 1 year high of $114.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Corrado Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ashland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Ashland in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ashland during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Ashland during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Ashland by 65.5% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 543 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Ashland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.32%.

Ashland, Inc engages in the provision of architectural coatings, construction, energy, food and beverage, nutraceuticals, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care, Special Additives, and Intermediates. The company was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

