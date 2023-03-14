Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. Lifted by Analyst (TSE:ATD)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSE:ATD – Get Rating) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 8th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now expects that the company will earn $1.09 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.89. The consensus estimate for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Alimentation Couche-Tard’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.85 EPS.

ATD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$70.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Raymond James upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$65.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$54.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, TD Securities increased their target price on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$69.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.31.

Shares of TSE ATD opened at C$62.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$62.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.63. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$47.78 and a one year high of C$65.95. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.23.

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines. The company operates its convenience stores chain under the Circle K, Couche-Tard, Holiday, Ingo, and Mac's brands.

