Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Cogent Communications in a research report issued on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Research analyst S. Bose now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. The consensus estimate for Cogent Communications’ current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cogent Communications’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

CCOI has been the subject of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Moffett Nathanson raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cogent Communications from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.13.

Cogent Communications Stock Up 0.1 %

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ:CCOI opened at $61.05 on Monday. Cogent Communications has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $72.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 555.05, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.18.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.925 per share. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3,363.94%.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In related news, insider John B. Chang sold 500 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,860 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,390,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Henry W. Kilmer sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.51, for a total value of $152,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John B. Chang sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 49,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,390,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,770 shares of company stock worth $961,096 in the last 90 days. 11.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cogent Communications

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCOI. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 862.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 50.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 123.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

About Cogent Communications

(Get Rating)

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Featured Stories

