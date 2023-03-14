Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Genesco Inc. (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Genesco in a research report issued on Friday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now forecasts that the company will earn $2.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.34. The consensus estimate for Genesco’s current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.62 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $3.50 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Genesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th.

Genesco Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GCO opened at $37.38 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $471.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.91. Genesco has a one year low of $37.29 and a one year high of $72.34.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $725.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.43 million. Genesco had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.23%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Genesco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GCO. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Genesco by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Genesco by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Genesco by 1,073.6% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Genesco by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Genesco by 69.5% in the 4th quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares during the period. 94.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Genesco

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment contains the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

