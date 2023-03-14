Q3 2024 EPS Estimates for The Gap, Inc. Raised by Telsey Advisory Group (NYSE:GPS)

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group lifted their Q3 2024 earnings per share estimates for GAP in a research note issued on Friday, March 10th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.40. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for GAP’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for GAP’s FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

GAP (NYSE:GPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The apparel retailer reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.16). GAP had a negative return on equity of 6.07% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

GAP Trading Down 4.6 %

GPS has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com cut GAP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on GAP from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on GAP to $12.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on GAP from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on GAP from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GAP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.50.

NYSE:GPS opened at $10.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.42. GAP has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $15.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.94.

GAP Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. GAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -109.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Breitbard sold 7,311 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.34, for a total value of $90,217.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,221,413.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders sold 8,101 shares of company stock valued at $100,492 in the last three months. 44.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GAP

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in GAP by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,923 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in GAP by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,561 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in GAP by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 3,132 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 13,161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of GAP during the 3rd quarter valued at $154,000. 57.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAP Company Profile

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

