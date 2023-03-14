Q4 2024 Earnings Forecast for Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Issued By Zacks Research

Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Catalent in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 9th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the company will earn $1.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Catalent’s current full-year earnings is $2.84 per share.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Catalent had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 11.40%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Catalent from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Bank of America raised their price target on Catalent from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays raised their price target on Catalent from $58.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Catalent from $73.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Catalent from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.30.

Shares of CTLT opened at $65.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.34 and a 200 day moving average of $62.11. Catalent has a 52-week low of $40.69 and a 52-week high of $115.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Catalent by 9.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,392,949,000 after purchasing an additional 2,011,520 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,223,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,994,000 after purchasing an additional 178,443 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Catalent by 5.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,086,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,016,000 after purchasing an additional 792,923 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Catalent by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 11,169,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,753,000 after acquiring an additional 4,212,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Catalent by 33.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,842,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973,505 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Catalent, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of delivery technologies, development, and manufacturing solutions for drugs, biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products. It operates through the following segments: Softgel and Oral Technologies, Biologics, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

