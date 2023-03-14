Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Sold by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,947,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 255,049 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.12% of Qorvo worth $948,781,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Qorvo by 57.6% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 5,146 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,796,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Qorvo by 36.4% in the third quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 74,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,924,000 after acquiring an additional 19,900 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Qorvo by 9.5% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 12,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Qorvo by 4.0% in the third quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 5,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ QRVO opened at $94.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.48. Qorvo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $75.38 and a 1 year high of $132.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $743.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.81 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on QRVO. Mizuho lifted their target price on Qorvo from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen lifted their target price on Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $87.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Qorvo from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.57.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

