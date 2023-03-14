Radix Price Hits $0.0388 on Top Exchanges (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 14th. During the last week, Radix has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a total market cap of $202.41 million and approximately $2.93 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radix coin can now be bought for about $0.0388 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001610 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000262 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0796 or 0.00000325 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $102.34 or 0.00417338 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,917.59 or 0.28209310 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Radix Coin Profile

Radix launched on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,215,363,546 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “RADIX token (XRD) is the native token of the Radix Public Network, used for staking to secure the network through Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and paying for transaction fees. XRD holders can vote on validator nodes by delegating tokens to them and earn network emission rewards. The top 100 validators with the most delegated stake are selected as the validator set, but this limit is expected to be removed in the future. Transaction fees are paid in XRD, and 100% of the fees are burnt by the Radix Protocol to prevent spam transactions across the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

