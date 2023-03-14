Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stock Position Increased by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,195,942 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 466,751 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $69,597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Realty Income by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,803 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.3% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 13,046 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Realty Income by 3.3% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Price Performance

NYSE O opened at $62.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 44.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $65.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.94. Realty Income Co. has a 12-month low of $55.50 and a 12-month high of $75.40.

Realty Income Increases Dividend

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 26.00% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The business had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.94 earnings per share. Realty Income’s revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 23 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2545 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. This is a boost from Realty Income’s previous feb 23 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 214.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

O has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

