Regal Investment Advisors LLC Invests $219,000 in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RPRX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 9.4% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Royalty Pharma by 4.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,392 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 79.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 427 shares during the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 7.1% in the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 6,962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 1.6% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 30,423 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Royalty Pharma

In related news, EVP Marshall Urist sold 23,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $870,320.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,667 shares in the company, valued at $1,740,679.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 24.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royalty Pharma Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Royalty Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Royalty Pharma from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, TheStreet cut Royalty Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

NASDAQ:RPRX opened at $32.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $19.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 409.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $37.60 and its 200-day moving average is $40.26. Royalty Pharma plc has a 1-year low of $32.68 and a 1-year high of $44.75.

Royalty Pharma Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Royalty Pharma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Royalty Pharma’s payout ratio is 1,000.00%.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

