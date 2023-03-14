Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,084 iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $525,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 8,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 377 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IMCG opened at $54.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $48.44 and a 1-year high of $66.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.66 and its 200 day moving average is $55.31.
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG)
- What Does Einstein GPT Mean for Salesforce Stock Price?
- First Republic: First Rate Risk or Time To Buy?
- These Hedge Funds Are Getting Crushed By SVB
- Buy The Dip In The Charles Schwab Corporation
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services: Up 15% But Don’t Chase It
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.