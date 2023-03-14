Regal Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,550 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 6,605 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 4.1% during the third quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 7,933 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.5% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,013 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keel Point LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 5.3% during the second quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,596 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $71.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.39.

Insider Buying and Selling

Devon Energy Stock Down 3.4 %

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at $14,377,015.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 7,179 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $393,193.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 262,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,377,015.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DVN stock opened at $49.98 on Tuesday. Devon Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $48.86 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.69 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a yield of 9.3%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.89%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.