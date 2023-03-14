Regal Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP)

Regal Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXP – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,154 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio worth $215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $200,000.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Performance
NYSE:NXP opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $14.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.82.
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend
About Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in the investment-grade municipal securities rated Baa and BBB or better.
