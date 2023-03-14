Research Analysts Offer Predictions for VSE Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VSEC)

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for VSE in a research note issued on Thursday, March 9th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $0.98 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for VSE’s current full-year earnings is $4.04 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for VSE’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.57 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.43 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also commented on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of VSE from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of VSE from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of VSE in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

VSEC stock opened at $40.95 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $52.67 and a 200-day moving average of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. VSE has a 12 month low of $31.85 and a 12 month high of $59.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 1.50.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of VSE by 789.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 658 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new stake in shares of VSE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of VSE by 36.2% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of VSE by 33.5% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. VSE’s payout ratio is 18.26%.

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

