Research Analysts Set Expectations for adidas AG’s Q1 2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ADDYY)

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for adidas in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez expects that the company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for adidas’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for adidas’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.43) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.96 EPS.

Get adidas alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC raised adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird cut adidas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on adidas from €100.00 ($107.53) to €120.00 ($129.03) in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.10.

adidas Stock Down 0.3 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On adidas

ADDYY stock opened at $78.25 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. adidas has a 1-year low of $45.48 and a 1-year high of $121.75. The stock has a market cap of $29.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in adidas by 9,350.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 111.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of adidas in the 3rd quarter worth about $350,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC boosted its holdings in shares of adidas by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 6,726 shares in the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About adidas

(Get Rating)

adidas AG engages in the design, distribution, and marketing of athletic and sporting lifestyle products. It operates through the following geographical segments: EMEA, North America, Greater China, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Other Businesses. The Other Businesses segment includes the activities of the Y-3 label and other subordinated businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.