Research Analysts Set Expectations for Allied Motion Technologies Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMOT)

Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Allied Motion Technologies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Capmk analyst E. Jackson forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.53 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Allied Motion Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $2.36 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Allied Motion Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMOT. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Allied Motion Technologies from $43.00 to $52.00 in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Allied Motion Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 6th.

Allied Motion Technologies Stock Performance

Allied Motion Technologies Announces Dividend

AMOT stock opened at $37.13 on Monday. Allied Motion Technologies has a 1-year low of $21.14 and a 1-year high of $44.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $596.68 million, a PE ratio of 34.06 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.17.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. Allied Motion Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allied Motion Technologies

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming raised its holdings in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 11,330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 73,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Allied Motion Technologies by 224.2% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,136 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 3,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allied Motion Technologies by 1,762.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,789 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after buying an additional 131,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

About Allied Motion Technologies

Allied Motion Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems used in a broad range of industries. Its target markets include vehicle, medical, aerospace and defense, and industrial. It offers brushless motors, brushless motor drives, brushed DC motors, gear motors, and blowers.

Featured Stories

